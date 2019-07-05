Fostoria Woman Arrested On Vehicular Assault Charges

07/05/19 – 2:53 P.M.

A Fostoria woman was arrested Wednesday after she hit a pedestrian with her car and drove off. Fostoria Police report they arrested 30-year-old Jacqueline Ross on aggravated vehicular assault charges. She allegedly hit a woman with her car just after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of East Lytle Street.

The woman that was hit was taken to the police station to report the incident. She was treated and released from ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

After talking to the victim and witnesses, officers identified Ross as the driver.