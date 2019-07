07/05/19 – 3:02 P.M.

There will be a dinner and show event available at Ghost Town in Findlay this Saturday. You can have a meal from Chuckwagon Bar-B-Q at the Ghost Town Saloon. While you eat, you can watch western entertainment including gunfights throughout the evening and the filming of “The Curse of Bryerstone”.

The event will be this Saturday from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.