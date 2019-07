07/05/19 – 3:19 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death from an Amanda Township home. The sheriff’s office reports that they responded to the death around 10 p.m. on July 4 on Township Road 194. No other details are available about the death.

They are asking for help in locating Ashlie Velasquez. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff at 419-422-2424.