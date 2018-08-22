Former Ohio State Patrol Trooper Sentenced For Theft In Office

08/22/18 – 7:10 P.M.

A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced Wednesday after admitting to charges of theft in office. The Courier’s Eileen McClory was at the sentencing for 50-year-old Dean Laubacher of Findlay…

Eileen McClory

McClory added that Laubacher will also have to pay almost $2,900 in restitution. He will also have to write an apology letter to the State Patrol and serve 15 days of house arrest.

