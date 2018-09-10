Former Toledo Corrections Officer Sentenced For Gun Crime In Hancock County

9/10/18 – 4:54 A.M.

A former Toledo Corrections Institution employee will spend 30 days in the Hancock County jail for pulling a gun on a teenage girl. Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson sentenced 45-year-old Bryan Jameson of Toledo late last week. Jameson faced charges stemming from a May 2017 incident at the Twin Lakes Park north of Bluffton.

Hancock County Assistant Prosecutor Lora Manon says Jameson stopped a car driven by a 16-year-old girl and pointed a gun at her. He demanded the girl open her trunk. Jameson said he was looking for his fiance’s 14-year-old son. He added they thought the boy had been abducted after he went missing from their campsite.

Jameson will serve five years of community control when he gets out of jail.

MORE: The Courier