Northbound State Route 12 Exits Closed Starting Today

9/10/18 – 5:03 A.M.

A reminder that the ramps to and from State Route 12 along northbound I-75 closed today. ODOT says the I-75 widening project is closing the entrance and exit ramps for 60 days.

If you need to exit at Route 12, you can drive north to the U.S. 224 exit and then south back down the interstate to 12. ODOT says if you need to get on the interstate from 12, you should use County Road 140 to drive north to U.S. 224, and then head to the interstate from there.

In the meantime, the closure of Lima Avenue under the U.S. 68 overpass won’t happen until early next month.