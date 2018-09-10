New Paving Projects Start In Hancock County This Week

9/10/18 – 5:12 A.M.

Some new road work projects get underway in Hancock County this week. ODOT says you’ll see lane restrictions on State Route 12 at County Road 236 on Tuesday. Crews will repair the left turn lane at that location.

Crews are also restricting State Route 12 to one lane in areas between State Route 37 and Wyandot County for pavement repair. ODOT will perform similar work on U.S. 224 between State Route 235 and Putnam County.

U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. State Route 330 over State Route 15 in Vanlue also remains closed for bridge deck replacement. Crews continue to restrict State Route 330 to one lane between North Street in Vanlue and State Route 568 for a resurfacing project. You’ll also see lane reductions on State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and the Wyandot County line.