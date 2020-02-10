Former UF President Dr. DeBow Freed Has Died

Dr. DeBow Freed, former president of the University of Findlay, has died.

Freed passed away on Saturday at the age of 94.

Freed was president of UF from 2003-2010 after serving as the president of Ohio Northern University for 20 years.

“Dr. Freed was a remarkable individual,” said A.R. Charnes, chair of the UF Board of Trustees.

“In my lifetime I’ve had the opportunity to meet some remarkable people and I consider Dr. Freed to be the most remarkable person I’ve ever met.”

Charnes says Dr. Freed was very conservative and believed in a balanced budget.

“But in that balanced budget he wanted to provide students with good educational opportunities, he wanted us to support our students and he believed this had to occur through an engaged staff and faculty.”

Charnes says Dr. Freed was the smartest person he’s ever met “and just a good human being.”

Freed remained President Emeritus of The University of Findlay until his passing.

Freed grew up in Hendersonville, Tennesee and earned his undergraduate degree from the U.S. Military Academy.

Before he worked in higher education, Freed served in the military where he taught at the service professional schools.

He earned his Master of Science in nuclear science from the University of Kansas and his doctoral degree in nuclear science and engineering from the University of New Mexico.

Dr. Freed will be buried at West Point National Cemetery.

A video remembrance memorial will be held at College First Church of God, Findlay, from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 3rd.

A memorial service and celebration of Dr. Freeds life will be held at the Ohio Northern University English Chapel at 11 a.m. on March 7th.