Schools Encouraged To Enter ODOT’s Paint The Plow Contest

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a fun and unique way for students to show off their artistic ability and school spirit.

Details about ODOT’s Paint the Plow program are in the following media release from the agency.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 is accepting applications for this years Paint the Plow program through Friday, March 13.

High schools and vocational school groups within its eight-county region, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties are eligible.

The Paint the Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism or safety. The decorated blades are displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations. In ODOT District 1, the contest has been held annually since 2014.

“Paint the Plow is a fun and creative community outreach initiative,” said Chris Hughes, deputy director of ODOT District 1. “We welcome the imaginative designs the art programs develop and enjoy displaying their creations locally.”

Plow blades will be dropped off to participating schools during the week of March 30 and picked up by May 8. Winners will be announced prior to Memorial Day via the media and social media.

Last year, Miller City-New Cleveland High School in Miller City won the overall ODOT choice title, while Cory-Rawson High School in Rawson took the peoples choice award, which was determined based on social media votes. The same award categories will return this year.

“We would like to encourage the artists to develop messages that promote safe driving,” said Hughes. Special recognition will be given to those entries which raise awareness on topics such as distracted driving, seat belts usage, and adherence to Ohio law which requires motorists to slow down or move over law when approaching vehicles with flashing lights along the highway,” he said.

Printed applications are being distributed to all eligible schools within the month. Those who would like to receive an application electronically may do so by contacting ODOT District 1s public information office at 419-999-6803 or [email protected] A school administrator must approve of participation and sign the application.