United Way Of Hancock County Announces 2020 Funding
The United Way of Hancock County has announced the results of its 2019 campaign and its funding for 2020.
The United Way says the 2019 campaign came in at nearly $2.9 million, which is close to previous years.
37 programs in Hancock County will receive funding through the campaign effort.
Additional details are in the following media release from the United Way
Through the annual United Way of Hancock County workplace campaign effort, $2,043,081 has been issued through grants and designations to 37 programs measurably improving peoples lives in Hancock County.
“Our 2019 campaign has come in close to prior years at nearly $2.9 million. Because we wanted to get as many dollars back to our local agencies as possible, strong steps were taken to reduce expenses,” said United Way CEO Angela DeBoskey.
“We were able to dramatically reduce costs, which allowed us to remain within 4% of what we funded to local agencies last year. That’s a win for our agencies, the community, our donors and United Way.”
Agency program grants are evaluated by trained community volunteers. Programs are vetted for alignment with United Ways mission and how well-positioned the agency is to carry out the program and achieve the proposed outcomes. Fifty-four volunteers were involved in this years grant process.
United Way grants are combined with donor designations and corporate matches to determine total program and agency funding raised through the United Way annual campaign.
The following is a list of local agencies receiving United Way funding, which includes grant awards, agency designations and program designations through the fall campaign efforts:
American Red Cross of Central Ohio will have access to $25,364 for its Disaster Services and Armed Forces programs.
Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council will receive $75,082 for its Scouting, Explorers and Kids in Need programs.
Camp Fire of Northwest Ohio will receive $9,238 for its Thrive program.
Cancer Patient Services will receive $189,770 for its Patient Direct Services program.
CASA/GAL of Hancock County will receive $159,053 for its child advocate program.
The Center for Civic Engagement will receive $30,000.
The Center for Safe and Healthy Children will receive $27,169 for its forensic interview and examination program for abused children.
Challenged Champions Equestrian Center will receive $40,000 for its equestrian therapy program.
Childrens Mentoring Connection will receive $124,347 for its Mentoring Youth at Risk program.
Family Resource Center will receive $128,060 for its Bright Beginnings, Hype, Prevention Mental Health Services and Peer Support programs.
Findlay City Schools will receive $63,192 in for its pre-K program.
Findlay Family YMCA will receive $39,591 for its Open Door and Child Care programs.
Findlay Hope House for the Homeless will receive $229,692 in grant funding and designations for its shelter, resource office and independence program.
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will receive $13,893 for its Scouting leadership program.
HHWP Community Action Commission will receive $194,928 for the Hancock Area Transportation Services (HATS) program.
Hancock County Educational Service Center will receive $36,836 for its pre-K program.
Hancock Literacy and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program will receive $5,376.
Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services will receive $306,000 for its Adult Victims Services, Child Victim Services and Violence Recovery programs.
Raise the Bar Hancock County and its Leader in Me program will receive $47,671.
The following organizations received grant funding, agency, program and Halt Hunger Initiative designations:
Christian Clearing House will receive $57,665 for its Caring Cupboard food voucher program
.
Community Gardens of Hancock County will receive $1,000 for its garden project.
Findlay Family YMCA will receive $75,000 for the Feed-A-Child program.
Lutheran Social Services will receive $3,343 for its emergency food pantries.
Salvation Army will receive $65,000 for its emergency food pantry.
West Ohio Food Bank will receive $70,000 for its food distribution services to Hancock County food pantries.
In addition to the above funding, United Way of Hancock County supports community development programming, assesses Hancock County needs and priorities, and develops volunteer opportunities that increase advocacy and support for nonprofits.
The United Way honors donors wishes to direct contributions to nonprofits out of the area.
The United Way thanks the following organizations for running a 2019 United Way of Hancock County campaign.
