Documentary About Ohio Plant Wins Academy Award

A film about a Chinese company’s purchase of a former Ohio auto plant took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

At the Oscars on Sunday night, American Factory won the award, beating out four other nominees in the category.

American Factory is produced by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle’s production company, with the 44th president sending out a congratulatory Tweet after the win.

The Netflix film is about the Fuyao glass plant in Moraine, near Dayton, which is run by a Chinese investor.

The film explores the rights of workers, globalization, automation and other issues.

While accepting the award, Julie Reichert, one of the film’s directors who is also battling terminal cancer, shouted out Go Buckeyes while delivering her acceptance speech.