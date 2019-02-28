Fostoria 2nd Ward Councilman Mistakenly Files Paperwork To Run As Write-In Candidate

2/28/19 – 7:29 A.M.

It appears Fostoria 2nd Ward Councilman John Schuld mistakenly filed to run as a write-in candidate for the position. Board of Elections officials say he didn’t need to file to run and won’t be part of the election.

Schuld received an appointment to fill the unexpired term of Greg Flores last June. Flores’ term doesn’t expire until December of 2021.

State law says that people appointed to partisan elected positions have to run in the next election cycle. People appointed to non-partisan positions don’t have to run until the term ends. Fostoria has a charter-style government so council races are non-partisan.

