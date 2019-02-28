Loudon Township Trustees Oppose Sunny Farms Landfill Operating Permit

2/28/19 – 7:21 A.M.

The Loudon Township trustees are voicing their opposition to the Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County. The group voted Wednesday night to pass a resolution opposing renewal of the Sunny Farms Landfill license until the facility fixes issues with bad odors.

The Jackson Township trustees and Fostoria City Council have passed similar resolutions.

The Seneca County Health District could determine the renewal of the Sunny Farms Landfill license at a meeting tonight. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Franks Hall on the Tiffin University campus.

MORE: List of grievances from Loudon Township.