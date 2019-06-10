Fostoria Area Chamber Of Commerce Honors Local Teens Through “Student Start Up” Program

06/10/19 – 9:16 A.M.

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce selected nine area teens for its second annual “Student Start-Up” program. The Review-Times reports that the program is aimed at fostering entrepreneurism and responsibility in local teens. It was implemented last year to help provide students with real-world experience in starting a business and showing them an alternative to being an employee.

The students will receive discounted booths at the Fostoria Farmers’ Market, radio ads on Mix 96.7 and WFOB/ESPN Radio, and a page on the Chamber’s web site. You can learn more on the Review Times website.