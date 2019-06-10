Local 4-H Groups Gathering Food For City Mission

06/10/19 – 10:59 A.M.

4-H groups in Findlay and Hancock County will be gathering food next month to support a local charity. Cassie Anderson of the Hancock County OSU Extension office said that they want to give back to the community.

Anderson added that this year they will be accepting donations from the public as well. She said you can bring food and hygiene items to the OSU Extension Office if you want to donate. The items will be accepted through July.