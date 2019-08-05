Fostoria Assistant Principal Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

An educator in Fostoria was arrested in connection with a domestic violence allegation involving his wife.

The Courier is reporting that Michael K. Daring, the assistant principal of Fostoria Junior-Senior High School was booked at the Hancock County Jail on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The paper is reporting that an incident report states that Daring allegedly pushed his wife several times during an argument, grabbed her neck and called her vulgar names.

