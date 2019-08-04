Woman’s Body Found At Findlay Park

A woman’s body was discovered at a ballfield at Findlay’s Rawson Park on Sunday morning.

The police department says a person at Cooper Field on Broad Avenue for a ballgame found the body in a port-o-john near the field at around 8 a.m.

Investigators say the case is not a homicide, and there’s nothing to indicate that someone else was involved in the woman’s death.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.

Police aren’t releasing the identity of the woman until next of kin can be notified.

They say the woman wasn’t from Findlay and had only been in town for a few days.

Anyone who may have information about the case is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.