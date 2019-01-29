Fostoria Auditor Resigns

1/29/19 – 6:49 A.M.

Fostoria’s auditor and director of finance has stepped down. Steve Garner unexpectedly announced his resignation last weekend. In his resignation letter, Garner said, “After much deliberation and careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that a change in direction for my life is necessary.” He didn’t give any reason beyond that.

Garner had served in the role for 13 years.

Mayor Eric Keckler will interview candidates to fill out the rest of Garner’s term.

