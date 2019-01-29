Findlay Police Officer Involved In Early Morning Crash

1/29/19 – 7:20 A.M.

An early morning crash injured a Findlay police officer on patrol in the city. The police department says Officer J. Sigler was eastbound in the 400 block of Tiffin Avenue around 12:15 a.m. when he noticed a car driving with its lights off. As he turned on his emergency lights he pulled into the intersection with Blanchard Street.

65-year-old Lucinda Morris of Findlay was driving south and had the green light at the time. She drove into the intersection and hit Sigler’s patrol car. The collision caused heavy damage to both vehicles.

Sigler, Morris, and a passenger in Morris’ SUV, 43-year-old Peggy Thomas of Findlay, all went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash closed the intersection for about an hour for cleanup. The incident remains under investigation.