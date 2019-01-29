Local Doctor Talks About Dangers Of Frostbite And Syptoms

01/29/19 – 12:33 P.M.

Dangerously cold wind chills over the next few days could lead to frostbite in as little as ten minutes. Blanchard Valley Health System’s Doctor Bill Kose explained that frostbite goes through stages.

He said that in severe cases the skin will turn black which means it has completely frozen. He said that in those early stages you should get warmed up. He said that this can be done fairly easily.

Kose explained that you’ll want the water to be around 100 degrees. He added that if the feeling persists then you need to see a doctor.

Children and the elderly are the most at risk of frostbite. Kose said there are several factors that play into frostbite and how quickly it settles in.

He added that touching cold metal can dwindle that time to a mere few seconds.

You can try to avoid frostbite by bundling up with extra layers and not leaving skin exposed. You should also limit your time outside.