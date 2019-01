01/29/19 – 1:30 P.M.

The Sunny Farms Landfill Public Forum may be moved to a new date depending on Fostoria City Schools. If the school is closed tomorrow the building will not be available for the forum and it will be moved to February 13. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30. All other event details will remain unchanged.

An announcement from the school is expected later today.