The Fostoria Fire Division responded to a fire in the vicinity of State Street and Lytle Street around 1:45 Wednesday and saved a dog.

First responders found smoke coming from a trailer at 301 State Street.

Neighbors said that the residence was unoccupied but that there could be a dog inside.

Firefighters went inside and quickly took the flames down.

They found the dog and returned her to the owner.

The home was a total loss.