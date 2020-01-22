Resilient Tart IPA Dedicated To Local Woman With ALS

Findlay Brewing Company is working with Ghostfish Brewery out of Seattle, Washington to raise money for ALS research by selling Resilient Tart IPA which was created with a local woman in mind.

Beth Hardesty, a local woman living with ALS and a childhood friend of brewer Brian Thiel.

He said that they are both honored to have the beer raise money in their name.

Lee added that this isn’t Beth’s only way of giving back.

He explained that although Beth can’t walk or talk, she helps people who were just diagnosed with ALS even though she can’t talk.

Lee said she uses communication technology that catches her eye movement.

The couple also goes to Washington D.C. every year to raise awareness.

you can learn more about the event here.