Thursday Night Road Opener For Ohio State Football?

The 2021 Ohio State Football season opener against the Minnesota Golden Gophers could happen on a Thursday night.

The University of Minnesota has released a tentative schedule for 2021 on their website with the game at TCF Bank Stadium moved up two days from Saturday, September 4th to Thursday, September 2nd.

The change makes sense for Minnesota, who has started every season since 2013 on a Thursday night.

Ohio State opened the 2017 on a Thursday night when they played at Indiana.

The Buckeyes will open the 2020 season at home against Bowling Green on Saturday, September 5th.

The Gophers will host Bowling Green on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.