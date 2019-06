6/5/19 – 5:27 A.M.

Fostoria is gearing up for a summer of repaving work. City Council reviewed a list of potential projects during their Tuesday meeting. The streets have a “Priority 1” designation. That means they need the most work. A stretch of North Union Street between West Culbertson Street and Jones Road.

Ten total streets are in the top tier of projects.

