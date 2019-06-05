Local Domino’s Owner Earns Franchise Award

06/05/19 – 11 A.M.

A Findlay man was awarded a franchise award this month. Brian Edler owns 20 Domino’s stores in Findlay and the surrounding area. He was awarded the International Franchise Association Gold Franny Award for operational excellence.

The Gold Franny Award was created over 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association. The awards are given based on several key factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, safety and security, and team morale.

Edler purchased his first Dominio’s story in 1989 and continued to grow his business.