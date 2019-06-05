Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative Warns Of New Scam

06/05/19 – 11:02 A.M.

The Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative is warning people about a scam in the area. According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, scammers are calling to claim you have been overcharged. They’ll ask for your private bank account information or a credit card number to provide a refund. Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative says that any overpayments will be paid through a credit balance on your account or through a check in the mail. They will never call and ask for private information.