Man Charged With Trying To Murder His Wife And A Child

The Hancock County Grand Jury indicted a man who allegedly tried to kill his wife and a child last Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Chad Howard faces 2 counts of attempted murder, a count of aggravated burglary, and a count of abduction.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1869 Township Road 136 in Portage Township on Sunday. Howard was allegedly trying to get into the home to murder his wife, Holly Howard, and a minor child. Officers managed to take Howard into custody without any loss of life.