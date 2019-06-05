Storms Wreak Havoc Throughout The Listening Area

06/05/19 – 5:34 P.M.

Storms ripped through Northwest Ohio causing tornado scares in several counties. A tornado touched down around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday around Wood and Henry counties. The Henry County EMA Director reported that there was structural damage to a barn as well as power poles which knocked down some powerlines. The Wood County EMA Director reported that there was no damage in Wood County so far.

The storms had caused several tornado sirens to go off in Hancock County as well. residents were urged to take cover for until the threat had passed at 4:30 p.m.