2/22/19 – 7:36 A.M.

A Fostoria man is facing seven counts of trafficking cocaine. The Seneca County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Marques Smith on Wednesday. Investigators say the alleged incidents all happened between June and the end of August of last year.

According to the investigation, one of the incidents involved more than 10 grams of cocaine, and two happened near a child.

