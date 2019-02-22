Recycling Effort Comes To Riverdale High School This Weekend

2/22/19 – 7:28 A.M.

A recycling effort is taking place in southeastern Hancock County this weekend. The Hancock County Solid Waste Management District is putting a recycling rolloff container in the front parking lot of Riverdale High School today through 3 p.m. Sunday.

You can drop off flattened cardboard, plastics 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7, aluminum cans, steel food cans, newspapers, office paper, and magazines.

You’re asked to make sure you don’t leave trash around the container.