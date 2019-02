2/22/19 – 7:20 A.M.

A new Clerk of Courts is on duty in Putnam County. WLIO-TV reports Kimberly Redman was sworn in Thursday afternoon. Redman takes over for Teresa Lammers, who recently retired. Redman trained with Lammers for the last year so she would be ready to take over the role.

Redman will fill the rest of Lammers’ term. She’ll have the option to run for the position in two years.

