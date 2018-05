5/15/18 – 7:21 A.M.

A car collided with a house near Fostoria Monday night. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. at 5957 North U.S. Route 23.

49-year-old Dennis Branch was driving south when he lost control. His car went off the road, through a cornfield, and into a home. No one was in the house at the time.

EMS crews treated Branch at the scene of the crash. Deputies cited him for failure to control.