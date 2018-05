5/15/18 – 6:51 A.M.

Residents in the Carey school district will likely see a renewal levy on the November ballot. The school board voted on Monday to seek the renewal of a 1 percent, five-year income tax. The tax currently provides the district with around $1.17 million per year for day-to-day operations.

Voters last approved the levy in 2014. It will expire at the end of 2019 if residents don’t approve it again.

