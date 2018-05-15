Two Injured In Crash South Of Findlay

5/15/18 – 5:29 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people just south of Findlay Monday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at the intersection of Jackson Township Roads 168 and 179 around 7:20 p.m.

36-year-old John Patterson III of the Findlay was driving west on Road 168 when he failed to yield at the intersection and pulled into the path of a car driven by 29-year-old James Fletcher of Arlington. Hanco EMS took both men to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.