McComb Pool Nearly Ready For The Season

5/15/18 – 5:21 A.M.

It’s getting closer to pool season in McComb. Village Administrator Kevin Siferd says the village will fill the pool Friday. That comes after workers completed caulking work at the facility. Crews will also paint areas around the pool this week. Siferd adds they have plenty of lifeguards as well.

In other park matters, council is considering adding more security cameras next year. They already installed cameras near the pool and in other areas. Councilwoman Carol Cary says some out-of-town juveniles recently caused damage to fencing and a new swing for handicapped children at the park.

MORE: The Courier