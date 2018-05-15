Fostoria Man Sentenced For Aggravated Arson Conviction

5/15/18 – 5:13 A.M.

A Fostoria man will spend three years in prison for an aggravated arson conviction. Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Starn sentenced 45-year-old Chad Reinhart Monday. He’ll also have to pay around $16,000 in restitution to the owner of the fire-damaged building.

Reinhart set fire to a building at 519 West Lytle Street in Fostoria last June. Two people were living in the building at the time, but no one was injured.

Both the prosecution and the defense mentioned Reinhart’s mental health during sentencing. Judge Starn said he would make the issue known to state prison officials.

