Jacobs Primary School Students Enjoy Hands-On Activities

5/15/18 – 5:01 A.M.

Mondays aren’t so bad for some students at Jacobs Primary School in Findlay. That’s because students take part in hands-on learning activities to start off the week. The teachers taking part say doing hands-on work at the beginning of the week gives their students something to look forward to.

So far, projects have included things like building paper plate rollercoasters, making mazes, and camouflaging paper ducks for different environments.

Second-grade teacher Sarah Strohscher says many kids learn best from hands-on work. She adds that the projects also help students learn to work together and encourage each other.

MORE: The Courier