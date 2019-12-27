Fostoria Police Investigating String Of Tire Slashings

Police in Fostoria are investigating a string of tire slashings.

On the Fostoria Police Division’s Facebook page they said: “The Christmas Grinch struck the 500 and 600 block of Lynn St. and Cherry St.”

Police say they’ve now received five reports of vehicles with tires slashed.

Police are advising people to turn on their outside lights and be watchful.

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity should contact police dispatch at 419-435-8573.