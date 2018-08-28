Fostoria Police Respond To Reports Of Man Barricaded In Apartment Monday

8/28/18 – 7:11 A.M.

Fears of a man with a gun prompted a heavy police presence at a Fostoria apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Review-Times reports officers responded to the Eco Village on Peeler Drive after receiving a report about a man threatening a woman with a gun.

The report said the man had barricaded himself in an apartment. Officers searched the area and learned the man had run away before they arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

MORE: Review-Times