Community Foundation Member Earns Community Development Certification

The program director with the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has earned a community development certification. Brian Treece was one of three people awarded a Community Heart and Soul certification by the Orton Family Foundation.

The award means Treece can assist towns in carrying out Orton’s community development model. The model aims to help guide residents in creating stronger, healthier, and more economically vibrant smaller cities.

To qualify, Treece had to complete a two-year certification program. That includes leading Community Heart & Soul in at least one town.