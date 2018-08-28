Lima Police Searching For Missing Family
8/28/18 – 8:15 A.M.
Police in Lima are asking for your help in finding a missing family from the city. Officers believe Marianne Merritt and her boyfriend, Charles Perkins, took Marianne’s four children. She does not have custodial rights to the kids. Investigators think they might be on their way to Florida in a dark blue Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The license plate number is FMQ3175.
A post on the department’s Facebook page says Perkins is abusive toward the children. They believe he is armed and dangerous.
Descriptions:
Marianne Merritt (mother). White Female 01/16/1978. 505 / 210 pounds red hair green eyes.
Charles Perkins (boyfriend) abusive towards children. White male. 09/05/1978. 505 / 164 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes.
Damara Croley 13 YO. White Female. 11/08/2004. 503 / 180 pounds. Brown hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.
Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley 12 YO. White Male. 01/30/2006. 501/ 120 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.
Patience Wilson 9 YO. White female. 03/05/2009. 405 / 80 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing white top and dark blue or black leggings.
Damien Wilson 8 YO. White Male. 04/16/2010. 405/ 111 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing blue shirt and red and black shorts.