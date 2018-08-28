Lima Police Searching For Missing Family

8/28/18 – 8:15 A.M.

Police in Lima are asking for your help in finding a missing family from the city. Officers believe Marianne Merritt and her boyfriend, Charles Perkins, took Marianne’s four children. She does not have custodial rights to the kids. Investigators think they might be on their way to Florida in a dark blue Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The license plate number is FMQ3175.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says Perkins is abusive toward the children. They believe he is armed and dangerous.

Descriptions:

Marianne Merritt (mother). White Female 01/16/1978. 505 / 210 pounds red hair green eyes.