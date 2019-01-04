Fostoria Residents Sound Off About Landfill Smell

1/4/19 – 5:07 A.M.

Some Fostoria residents are raising concerns about bad odors coming from the Sunny Farms Landfill just outside of the city. A group of around 30 people talked to city council about the issue during a Thursday meeting. They say rail cars with trash and construction debris remain parked on tracks around three miles to the north of Zeller Road.

Some of those who spoke said you can smell the landfill as far away as Arcadia depending on how the wind is blowing.

A public forum about the landfill is set for 6 p.m. on January 30 at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School cafeteria. Representatives from the city, the Seneca County Commissioners, and Sunny Farms Landfill will attend. The meeting will also host officials from the Ohio EPA, Seneca County Health Department, and the Ottawa, Seneca, Sandusky Joint Solid Waste District.

