ODOT Restricting I-75 By State Route 103 In Bluffton For Bridge Repairs

01/04/18 – 10:46 A.M.

Guardrail and bridge work will be affecting your commute on I-75 through Bluffton Wednesday. ODOT says they will be restricting northbound I-75 to one lane near State Route 103 for guardrail and bridge deck repairs. It will also close the entrance ramp from State Route 103 to I-75 northbound but is expected to re-open Wednesday evening.

Traffic will be detoured onto state Route 103 and state Route 235 back to Interstate 75 northbound during that time.