Children’s Museum Of Findlay Offering New STEM Based Program

01/04/19 – 5:06 P.M.

The Children’s Museum of Findlay has a new program available for area children. Executive Director Linnea DiBerardino explained that the STEM Saturdays event will allow children to learn something new each month that builds STEM skills.

DiBerardino added that there will be two sessions this month, one on January 12 and the other on January 19. The events are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location in the Findlay Village Mall.

You can learn more here.