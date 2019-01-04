Hancock County Common Pleas Court Faces Heavy Workloads

01/04/18 – 5:26 P.M.

Local Republicans got an update on the Hancock County Common Pleas Court during the First Friday Republican Luncheon. Judge Jonathon Starn explained that they saw an increase in cases over 2018.

Starn said that this includes civil and domestic relation cases. He added that cases tend to fluctuate so this year they could drop back down.

Starn also talked about ways the court is trying to increase efficiency.

He said that they are also looking at digital signage and check-ins to help speed things up. Starn added that they are also looking to hire a new probation officer to help lighten the heavy caseloads they face.