Fostoria School Bus Involved In Minor Crash Monday Afternoon

4/24/18 – 6:58 A.M.

A Fostoria City School bus sideswiped a parked SUV Monday afternoon. The Review-Times reports the incident happened in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. The Fostoria Police Department says the bus got too close to a Jeep parked on the side of the road. No students were hurt in the incident.

Fostoria Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang says they transferred kids to another bus as a precaution. The bus driver is not allowed to drive for the district for the time being.

The driver hasn’t been publicly identified.

MORE: Review-Times