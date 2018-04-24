Fostoria School Bus Involved In Minor Crash Monday Afternoon
4/24/18 – 6:58 A.M.
A Fostoria City School bus sideswiped a parked SUV Monday afternoon. The Review-Times reports the incident happened in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. The Fostoria Police Department says the bus got too close to a Jeep parked on the side of the road. No students were hurt in the incident.
Fostoria Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang says they transferred kids to another bus as a precaution. The bus driver is not allowed to drive for the district for the time being.
The driver hasn’t been publicly identified.
