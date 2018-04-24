Four Arson Fires Under Investigation In Kenton

4/24/18 – 7:14 A.M.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a rash of house fires in Kenton from the past weekend. WKTN radio reports firefighters responded to four fires in a short amount of time early Saturday morning. People were living in two of the homes.

Kenton Fire Chief Tim Clark says someone deliberately set the fires. He adds the homes were apparently picked at random.

Anyone with information on the fires is urged to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office or the Kenton Fire Department.

MORE: WKTN