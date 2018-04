4/24/18 – 9:17 A.M.

Blanchard Valley Hospital has earned high marks for patient safety. The nonprofit Leapfrog group gave the hospital an “A” grade on its Spring 2018 Hospital Safety Score results. It’s the sixth time the hospital has earned an A grade from the organization.

Leapfrog uses 27 measures of publicly available data to calculate its score. Blanchard Valley is one of 750 hospitals across the nation to get an A.