Hancock County Unemployment Drops To 3 Percent

4/24/18 – 10:33 A.M.

The unemployment rate in Hancock County has fallen to 3 percent. New numbers from the Department of Job and Family Services show the March jobless number in the county fell from 3.3 percent in February. Last March the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

Putnam and Wyandot counties both checked in at 3.1 percent unemployment in March.

Elsewhere around the region, Wood (3.6) and Hardin (3.8) were both below 4 percent. Seneca (4.1) and Allen (4.2) counties were both below 5 percent unemployment. Henry County was at a 5.4 percent jobless rate, down from 6 percent the month before.

The statewide unemployment rate is 4.3 percent.